Avançado Raul Jimenéz operado com sucesso a fratura no crânio

epa08852107 Players gesture for help after David Luiz of Arsenal (L) and Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton (R) head clashed during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, 29 November 2020. EPA/John Walton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

