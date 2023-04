epa10532195 Bukayo Saka (C) of Arsenal celebrates with Kieran Tierney (L) and Granit Xhaka (R) after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 19 March 2023. EPA/Andy Rain EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

© EPA