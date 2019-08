Costa não confude drama da Amazónia com acordo do Mercosul

epa07770145 Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa talk to journalists after a meeting with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the strike of dangerous goods drivers at Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 August 2019. The Portuguese government has decreed minimum services between 50 and 100 percent and declared an energy crisis, which implies 'exceptional measures' to minimize the effects of the strike of the dangerous goods drivers and guarantee the supply of essential services such as security forces and medical emergency. EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES

© EPA