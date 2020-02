Lage entende que caso Marega não é só "situação de racismo, mas mais de civismo"

epa08228757 Benfica head coach Bruno Lage attends a press conference in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 19 February 2020. Benfica will face Shakhtar Donetsk in their UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match in Kharkiv, Ukraine on 20 February 2020. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

© Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA