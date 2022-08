Mulheres iranianas podem voltar a ver futebol local em estádios, 40 anos depois

epa09977876 Thousands of Iranians gathered during a ceremony called Salam Farmandeh "Salute Commander" to show their support to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the government at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran, 26 May 2022. Thousands of Iranian rushed to Azadi stadium to show their support to the government following some anti-government protests recently in some cities in Iran over food prices soaring. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

© EPA