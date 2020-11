Organização dos Jogos Olímpicos aliviada com vacina, mas pronta a realizar evento sem ela

epa08560099 A giant Olympic rings monument is seen before the Rainbow bridge at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 16 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed for one year. They are now due to be held from 23 July to 08 August 2021. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

© EPA