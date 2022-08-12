Ronaldo sim, Messi não. Lista de nomeados para a Bola de Ouro conta com mais três portugueses

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo e Rafael Leão são os portugueses nomeados para a Bola de Ouro. A lista dos trinta futebolistas que disputam o prémio foi divulgada esta sexta-feira pela France Football e a maior surpresa é a ausência de Lionel Messi, que não estava fora das nomeações desde 2005.
Luis Díaz e Darwin, jogadores do Liverpool e que representaram o FC Porto e Benfica, respetivamente, também estão presentes na lista divulgada pelo órgão de comunicação social francês.
