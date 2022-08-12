Ronaldo sim, Messi não. Lista de nomeados para a Bola de Ouro conta com mais três portugueses

Cristiano Ronaldo e Lionel Messi © António Simões/Global Imagens (arquivo)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo e Rafael Leão são os portugueses nomeados para a Bola de Ouro. A lista dos trinta futebolistas que disputam o prémio foi divulgada esta sexta-feira pela France Football e a maior surpresa é a ausência de Lionel Messi, que não estava fora das nomeações desde 2005.

Luis Díaz e Darwin, jogadores do Liverpool e que representaram o FC Porto e Benfica, respetivamente, também estão presentes na lista divulgada pelo órgão de comunicação social francês.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d"Or! ✨#ballondor pic.twitter.com/eodgwNzBwt - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Here are our first nominees for the 2022 #BallondOr!



Thibaut Courtois@realmadrid



Rafael Leão@acmilan



Christopher Nkunku@RBLeipzig



Mohamed Salah@LFC



Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern pic.twitter.com/Pxe7v5lBpS - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Let"s continue with the 2022 #BallondOr nominees!



Trent Alexander-Arnold@LFC



Vinicius JR@realmadrid



Bernardo Silva@ManCity



Luis Díaz @LFC



Robert Lewandowski@FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/qNDrm5965J - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new 2022 #BallondOr nominees!



Riyad Mahrez@ManCity



Casemiro@realmadrid



Heung-Min Son@SpursOfficial



Fabinho@LFC



Karim Benzema@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/kymzKfqTLw - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Let's keep the rhythm! Five new 2022 #BallondOr nominees!



Mike Maignan @acmilan



Harry Kane@SpursOfficial



Darwin Núñez@LFC



Phil Foden@ManCity



Sadio Mané@FCBayern pic.twitter.com/bwOl77oWuA - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

The list continues with these five new 2022 #BallondOr nominees!



Sébastien Haller@BVB



Luka Modrić@realmadrid



Antonio Rüdiger@realmadrid



Cristiano Ronaldo@ManUtd



Kevin De Bruyne@ManCity pic.twitter.com/7jFc2H5Cxk - Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022