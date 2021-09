epa09111332 An Amazon worker walks in the Amazon DMF5 Delivery Station's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 01 April 2021. Amazon workers in Alabama, USA, have voted to decide whether they want to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The results are not expected until next week but if they approve it, it will become Amazon's first US union. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

© EPA