Bastou a voz. Trump novamente banido do Facebook

(FILES) In this file photo former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2020. - One year after his first impeachment, former president Donald Trump finds himself the subject of an unprecedented second trial beginning February 9, 2021 in the Senate, whose members must determine whether he incited a deadly assault on the US Capitol. The 100 senators will also step into uncharted territory when they sit in judgment of a president who is no longer in office, a deeply damaged political figure who remains a potent force in his party even without the power of the White House. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

