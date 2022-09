Potencial furacão obriga Nasa a voltar a adiar lançamento de foguete lunar

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 02, 2022, the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center on September 2, 2022. - NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters on September 8, 2022. Two previous attempts were canceled after the rocket experienced technical glitches including a fuel leak. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

© AFP