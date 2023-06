Virgin Galactic, de Richard Branson, leva primeiros clientes ao espaço

This still image from a Virgin Galactic video shows the Galactic 01 mission spacecraft returning to Earth after the first commercial flight from Spaceport City in New Mexico on June 29, 2023. Virgin Galactic on June 29 began commercial spaceflights, a major milestone for the company founded in 2004 by British billionaire Richard Branson. Its first paying customers are a three-member crew from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy, with a fourth seat occupied by a Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor. (Photo by Handout / Virgin Galactic / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Virgin Galactic" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP