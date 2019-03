"A insanidade de Hitler." Foram leiloadas cartas de Einstein que mostram como viveu o Holocausto

Cientista [FILE--Albert Einstein writes out an equation for the density of the Milky Way on the blackboard at the Carnegie Institute, Mt. Wilson Observatory headquarters in Pasadena, Calif. in this Jan. 14, 1931 file photo. In the only study ever conducted of the overall anatomy of Einstein's brain, to be published in this week's issue of The Lancet, a British medical journal, scientists at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, discovered that the part of the brain thought to be related to mathematical reasoning _ the inferior parietal region _ was 15 percent wider on both sides than normal, making Einstein's brain anatomically distinct.(AP Photo/File)]