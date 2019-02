"Espanha não tem um minuto a perder." Pedro Sánchez anuncia eleições a 28 de abril

epa07358318 People hold a banner reading 'Sanchez Resign' at Columbus Square to take part in a rally, called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For an United Spain. Election Now!', to ask for general election in Madrid, Spain, 10 February 2019. The rally that was joined by far right party Vox, was organized to protest against the talks between the Spanish government of socialist Pedro Sanchez and also Catalan pro-independence leaders. EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI