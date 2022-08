Seis bombeiros feridos em fogo de grandes dimensões no sul de França

A picture taken near Besseges, southern France, on July 8, 2022 shows a Canadair plane flying after dousing wildfire. - More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were deployed on July 8, 2022 to battle a massive blaze in France's southern Gard region that burned 600 hectares (1,500 acres) overnight. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

© AFP