Alegados membros do Estado Islâmico fizeram centenas de reféns na Nigéria

In this photograph taken in Auno on February 10, 2020, cars burnt down by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during an attack on February 9, 2020, is seen. - Jihadists killed at least 30 people and abducted women and children in a raid in northeast Nigeria's restive Borno state, a regional government spokesman said on February 10, 2020. The attack on February 9, 2020 targeted the village of Auno where jihadists stormed in on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, killing, burning and looting before kidnapping women and children. (Photo by AUDU MARTE / AFP)

© AFP