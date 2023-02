Alemanha recolheu indícios de crime de guerra em Bucha

epa10436348 A graffiti signed by TVBOY on a wall of a damaged cultural centre in the city of Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 January 2023 amid the Russian invasion. TVBOY is the pseudonym of Salvatore Benintende, the 42-year-old Italian urban artist based in Barcelona. He was invited to Ukraine by the Cesvi foundation, one of the biggest humanitarian organizations in Italy, and visited the cities of Bucha and Irpin. Bucha and Irpin, as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields and were heavily shelled when Russian troops tried to reach the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February and March 2022. EPA/ANDRII NESTERENKO

