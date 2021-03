Dez detidos na "maior operação" policial na Bélgica

A Belgian police officer performs a road check on January 27, 2021 at the Hensies border crossing between France and Belgium, as Belgium banned non-essential trips in and out of the country in a bid to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. - The prohibition will run to March 1 and apply to land, sea and air travel but will not affect cross-border workers or those with overriding health or family reasons. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

