Bob Dylan processado por alegada agressão sexual de menor em 1965

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2012 US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. - Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

