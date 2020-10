Brasil supera os 5,4 milhões de casos e totaliza 157.397 mortos

A worker disinfects an area of the Museum of Tomorrow prior to its reopening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 4, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. - India, the United States and Brazil remain the three countries recording the greatest number of new cases over the past seven days, with 77,596, 40,875 and 40,035 cases respectively per day on average, according to an AFP count on Friday at 1100GMT. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

© AFP