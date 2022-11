Cartas de amor escritas nos tempos de adolescência de Bob Dylan vão ser leiloadas

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2012 US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. - A woman who sued Bob Dylan for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 12 has dropped her case, just after the folk-rock artist's legal team accused her of destroying evidence. In August of last year the plaintiff, who remains unnamed and was identified only as J.C., had filed a suit alleging that Dylan abused her over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

