Casa de Hitler na Áustria transformada em esquadra a partir de outubro

(FILES) Journalists take pictures of a screen showing the chosen plan for the architectural redesign of Adolf Hitler's birth house, during a press conference at the Interior ministry in Vienna, Austria on June 2, 2020. The redesign of Adolf Hitler's birth house will go ahead as planned, starting on October 2, 2023 Austria's interior ministry said on Austria 21, 2023, after a documentary aired new claims about the dictator's wishes for it. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

© AFP