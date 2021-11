Centenas de pessoas "presas" na fronteira entre a Bielorrússia e a Polónia

epa09604406 A handout photo made available by BelTA shows Iraqi migrants waiting for a flight to Iraq at the National Airport outside Minsk, Belarus, 25 November 2021 (issued 26 November 2021). Two Iraqi Airways evacuation flights are scheduled to bring home over six hundred Iraqi citizens as part of Iraqi authorities efforts in helping its citizens, who have been stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland in the hope of getting into the EU. Asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants from the Middle East arrived at the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region of Belarus aiming to cross the border. Thousands people who want to obtain asylum in the European Union have been trapped at low temperatures at the border since 08 November. EPA/RAMIL NASIBULIN / BELTA / HANDOUT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© EPA