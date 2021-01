China constrói centro de quarentena em Hebei para quatro mil pessoas

epa08961570 A medical staff walks on the entrance to the residential communities surrounding Renji Hospital under lockdown because of Covid-19 new infections in Shanghai, China, 24 January 2021. In Shanghai, there are 3 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 3 imported, according to the Shanghai Health Commission announcement on 24 January. The National Health Commission reported 80 newly confirmed cases in the country, 2 in Beijing, 3 in Shanghai, 29 in Heilongjiang and 19 in Hebei. City"s two best known hospitals, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Centre and Renji Hospital have been under lock down since 20 January after being linked to the new local transmutations of Coronavirus. Shanghai"s famous pedestrian and shopping street usually crowded with locals and tourists, Nanjing Road, near by Renji Hospital, is now empty due to the new COVID-19 cases in the city. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

© EPA