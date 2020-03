Perda total de olfato é sintoma, dizem médicos franceses

A man wearing a face mask sits in his car in Madrid on March 19, 2020. - Spain announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767. A total of 17,147 people have contracted the disease in the country, a roughly 25 percent increase over the previous day, according to the health ministry, with the figure expected to rise further in the coming days as testing for COVID-19 becomes more readily available. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

© AFP