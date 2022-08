Descobertas casas em Pompeia típicas da "classe média" há dois milénios

This undated photo handout on June 24, 2022 by the press office of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii shows an archaeologist unearthing the remains of a land tortoise, found in a shop near Pompeii's Stabian Bath complex at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. - Archaeologists at Pompeii have discovered the remains of a small, pregnant tortoise, who died ahead of the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius that destroyed the city. The 14-cm long (5.5 inch) reptile provides more clues to the final stage of the city, which was in a rebuilding phase following a strong earthquake in 62 AD. The pregnant "Testudo hermanni" appears to have buried into a ruined, unused shop as a safe space to lay her egg, but died with her egg still inside her. (Photo by Handout / PRESS OFFICE OF THE POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK OF POMPEII / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

