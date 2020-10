Eleições nos EUA. Facebook vai proibir propaganda política no encerramento das urnas

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 14, 2020 silhouettes are seen in front of the logo of US social media Facebook in Brussels. - As division roils the country ahead of the US presidential election, Justine Lee is out to "Make America Dinner Again" and foster understanding in the process.The creator of the private Facebook group by that name faces the challenge of keeping conversation civil at a social network criticized as a cauldron of toxicity.MADA was started when Lee, who lives in New York's Bronx borough, and a friend were stunned by the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and began holding dinner parties to bring together people with opposing political viewpoints. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

© AFP