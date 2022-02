Embaixador ucraniano diz que país pode abandonar intenção de integrar NATO

epa09721006 Police is seen as Ukrainian small business owners take part in a rally over amendments to taxation laws, with the slogan Save FOP (individual-entrepreneurs) in front of the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 February 2022. Small business owners and entrepreneurs demanded the abrogation of the amendments to a law about the simplified tax system, which will considerably complicate their ability to manage their businesses, raise their prices for clients, and increase the possibility of unjustified fines. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

© EPA