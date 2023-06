Erdogan sugere comissão de inquérito internacional sobre ataque a barragem de Kakhovka

Local residents set afloat a boat onto the water during an evacuation from a flooded area in Kherson on June 7, 2023, following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. Ukraine was evacuating thousands of people on June 7 after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster. (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV / AFP)

© AFP