Espanha regista mais de 10 mil infeções e 241 mortes num dia

Residents queue to access the Cuzco healthcare centre in the under partial lockdown town of Fuenlabrada, in Madrid region, on September 22, 2020. - The regional government of Madrid has imposed a partial lockdown in several densely-populated, low-income areas mainly in the south of the Spanish capital where virus infections are surging, sparking a debate about inequality and triggering protests in these neighbourhoods over the weekend before the new measures took effect yesterday. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

