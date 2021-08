Estados Unidos entregam narcotraficante ao México

epa09426943 Mexican drug trafficker Eduardo Arellano Felix is handed over to the Mexican authorities at the border bridge in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, 23 August 2021. The United States on Monday handed over to Mexico the drug trafficker Eduardo Arellano Felix, former head of the Tijuana cartel, who was released last week from a Pennsylvania jail, the Mexican Prosecutor's Office reported. EPA/Abraham Pineda

© EPA