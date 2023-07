EUA autorizam uso de novo medicamento que retarda sintomas de doença de Alzheimer

An Alzheimer patient points to a photograph of a former Alzheimer patients who used to visit "Les Papillons de Marcelle" at the center in Arles, southeastern France, on May 9, 2023. In France, about 4,750 senior citizens live with a foster carer, a drop in the bucket compared to the 600,000 or so residents in Ehpad. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

© AFP