EUA retiram milhões de doses da vacina Johnson & Johnson de circulação

epa09097508 Medical staff member prepares shots of the Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination operation organized by St. John's Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 March 2021. St. John's Well Child and Family Center, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and immigrant rights groups organized a press conference prior to the vaccination operation to call for immigrants, including undocumented people, to be prioritized in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. About 400 immigrant community members will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccines throughout the day at the site. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

© EPA