(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 26, 2020 A researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. - Brazil is in the forefront of vaccines for the new coronavirus, testing in large scale and preparing for the production of millions of dosis. On the other hand from Europe of China, the virus is expanding in the country which is second in the world in number of cases after the United States, an ideal situation to test the effectivity of a vaccine. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP)

© Douglas Magno/AFP