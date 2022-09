Falta de professores em França perturba regresso às aulas de 12 milhões de alunos

A pupil hugs a school staff member while she heads to class on the first day of the new academic at "Revolution Jet d'Eau" school in Marseille, southern France, on September 1, 2022. - Twelve million students go back to school today in France. "With a teacher in front of each class," the government promises, despite an unprecedented teacher recruitment crisis, which is causing concern for this school year. (Photo by Clement MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

© AFP