Filipinas acelera medidas de emergência devido à aproximação de supertufão

This satellite image obtained from the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Typhoon Mawar as it moves away from Guam on May 26, 2023, at 14:30 UTC. Mawar was moving away from Guam on May 25, prompting Governor Lou Leon Guerrero to declare the island had "weathered the storm." Forecasters said the typhoon had blasted Guam with winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) on May 24 when the eye of the storm passed just north of the island. Mawar was now heading towards the Philippines and Taiwan, packing stronger winds of 150 mph, the US National Weather Service said. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP