França festeja 14 de Julho sem o tradicional desfile militar e homenageia profissionais de saúde

Guests and members of French troops attend the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, on July 14, 2020. - France holds a reduced version of its traditional Bastille Day parade this year due to safety measures over the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and with the country's national day celebrations including a homage to health workers and others fighting the outbreak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

© AFP