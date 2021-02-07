Glaciar quebra em zona dos Himalaias. Mais de cem desaparecidos nas inundações na Índia

Por Catarina Maldonado Vasconcelos 07 Fevereiro, 2021 • 11:24 Partilhar este artigo Facebook

Um glaciar entrou em rutura em Joshimath, no estado indiano de Uttarakhand, depois de ter chocado contra uma barragem. O incidente esteve na origem do comprometimento da barragem e de inundações em aldeias das margens. Haverá entre cem a 150 mortes a registar e pelo menos 50 pessoas, trabalhadores na barragem, estão desaparecidas, adiantam as autoridades locais, reservando para mais tarde balanços mais atualizados.

Nas redes sociais, têm sido partilhados vídeos das torrentes de água, que arrastam pedaços das habitações e materiais da barragem.

Biggest story at this time: Terrifying images of glacier break leading massive flooding in Uttarakhand"s Chamoli district. Extensive damage and devastation expected at several villages. Full coverage on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/rzR6ODfJ9y - Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021

O Governo indiano já mobilizou a Força Aérea e as autoridades responsáveis pela resposta a desastres, para que as buscas por sobreviventes e corpos dos mortos possam ser iniciadas.

O ministro Trivendra Singh Rawat garante que o caudal do rio Alaknanda já foi regularizado. Foram abertas as barreiras de outras barragens a jusante para que a enchente de água possa passar.

A disaster was reported at Raini village at around 1045 am, affecting two dam sites in Chamoli. Immediate instructions were issued to take stock of the situation and take emergency measures. Simultaneously, state"s disaster response mechanism was activated. #Uttarakhand - Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

O primeiro-ministro indiano, Narendra Modi, recorreu ao Twitter para garantir que está a acompanhar o acontecimento.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone"s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

* Em atualização