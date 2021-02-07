Glaciar quebra em zona dos Himalaias. Mais de cem desaparecidos nas inundações na Índia

Há registo de pessoas desaparecidas, após a colisão de um glaciar contra uma barragem de um dos dois rios que formam a nascente do Ganges, um dos maiores do mundo. O balanço de mortes pode subir nas próximas horas.

Um glaciar entrou em rutura em Joshimath, no estado indiano de Uttarakhand, depois de ter chocado contra uma barragem. O incidente esteve na origem do comprometimento da barragem e de inundações em aldeias das margens. Haverá entre cem a 150 mortes a registar e pelo menos 50 pessoas, trabalhadores na barragem, estão desaparecidas, adiantam as autoridades locais, reservando para mais tarde balanços mais atualizados.

Nas redes sociais, têm sido partilhados vídeos das torrentes de água, que arrastam pedaços das habitações e materiais da barragem.

O Governo indiano já mobilizou a Força Aérea e as autoridades responsáveis pela resposta a desastres, para que as buscas por sobreviventes e corpos dos mortos possam ser iniciadas.

O ministro Trivendra Singh Rawat garante que o caudal do rio Alaknanda já foi regularizado. Foram abertas as barreiras de outras barragens a jusante para que a enchente de água possa passar.

O primeiro-ministro indiano, Narendra Modi, recorreu ao Twitter para garantir que está a acompanhar o acontecimento.

* Em atualização

Relacionados

Recomendadas

Outros Conteúdos GMG

Patrocinado

Apoio de