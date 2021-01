Harvey Weinstein terá de pagar 14 milhões de euros a vítimas de abusos

(FILES) In this file photo Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. - A US bankruptcy judge has approved a $17 million payout to dozens of women who accused jailed movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison last year after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.Delaware Judge Mary Walrath on January 25, 2021 agreed to the Weinstein Company's liquidation plan, which sets aside the payment. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

