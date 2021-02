Homem de 22 anos pode ser primeiro caso de sucesso de transplante simultâneo de rosto e mãos

This undated image Courtesy of NYU Langone Health, shows Joe Dimeo recovering after the face and hands transplant. - DiMeo, 22, from New Jersey who suffered horrific injuries in a car accident has become the world's first person to undergo a successful face and double hand transplant, his medical team announced on February 3, 2021. DiMeo suffered third-degree burns on over 80 percent of his body when he fell asleep while driving home from a night shift at work in July 2018, causing his car to flip over and then explode. (Photo by - / NYU Langone Health / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Courtesy of NYU Langone Health" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

