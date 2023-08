Incêndio em Tenerife obrigou à retirada de mais de 26 mil pessoas

A wildfire rages through forested slopes in La Orotava on August 19, 2023. More than 26,000 people may have been forced to flee a vast wildfire raging out of control in the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife, the emergency services said today. The huge blaze, which broke out late Tuesday in a mountainous northeastern area of the island, is the "most complex fire" to hit Spain's Atlantic Canary Islands in more than 40 years, the authorities say. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)

© AFP