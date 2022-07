Incêndio na Califórnia faz deslocar milhares de pessoas

epaselect epa10088908 A firefighter monitors the forward movement of the Oak Fire in Midpines, California, USA, 23 July 2022. The fire began on the edge of Yosemite National Park in the afternoon of 22 July, and rapidly expanded overnight to more than 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), according to CalFire. Thousands of evacuations have been ordered as the fire continues to grow with zero percent containment. EPA/PETER DA SILVA

© EPA