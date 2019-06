Irão evoca "progressos" na questão do acordo nuclear, mas são "insuficientes"

epa07679556 EU director Helga Schmid (L) Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (C) and Oil Minister of Iran, and Iran's governor to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharib Abadi (2-R) attend a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, 28 June 2019. The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting at a Political Directors' level is chaired on behalf of European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini by European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and is attended by E3/EU+2 (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia) and Iran. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

