Mais de 30 tartarugas marinhas encontradas mortas em praias brasileiras

An Olive Ridley turtle returns to sea after nesting, at Rushikullya beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha March 13, 2015. Hundreds of Olive Ridleys, a species of sea turtles, arrive annually on India's east coast for mass nesting. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY) - GM1EB3D1BVL01

© REUTERS