Pedro Sánchez apresenta programa de Governo para ser investido esta semana

epa07522082 Spanish Prime Minister and leader of PSOE party Pedro Sanchez (C) talks to supporters at the socialist headquarter in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2019, after leaders of PP's party, PSOE, Ciudadanos (Citizens) and Unidas Podemos participated during a four-party debate tonight at Spanish public television headquarter. Spain will be holding general elections 28 April 2019. EPA/Paolo Aguilar

