Pormenores sobre incêndio em submarino russo são segredo de Estado

FILE - Decommissioned Russian nuclear submarines stay at their Arctic base of Severomorsk, the Kola Peninsula in a picture taken last fall. Most of them are likely to stay in harbor for decades waiting for their turn to be dismantled due to a severe fund shortage, experts are increasingly concerned about possible radiation risks. Russian and Western scientists gathered to assess and minimize them at a seminar, organized with NATO's help in Moscow on Monday, November, 24, 1997. (AP Photo/str)

© AP