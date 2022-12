Lula da Silva diz que brasileiros reconquistaram direito de viver em democracia

epa10357351 Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a conference to announce the new ministers of his future government, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 December 2022. Lula da Silva announced the names of the ministers of Finance, Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice and the Presidency, the first confirmed by the progressive leader for his future government, when he takes office on January 01, 2023. EPA/ANDRE BORGES

