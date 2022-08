McMuffins e croissant valem multa de quase 2000 euros a viajante na Austrália

epa09950838 A view of a closed McDonalds restaurant in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 16 May 2022. US global fast food franchise on 16 May 2022 in a press release announced that it "will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business." On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than six million refugees have fled Ukraine and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

© EPA