Ministro brasileiro diz que países mentem sobre Amazónia para derrubar Bolsonaro

(FILES) This file picture taken on August 16, 2020 shows an aerial view of a burning area of Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo Progresso in Para State. - Bankers, businessmen, celebrities, environmentalists and even voices from agribusiness sector advocater a green conversion to take Brazil out of recession and increase pressure on the government of Jair Bolsonaro, at a time when fires ravage the country's forests and wetlands. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

© AFP