Morreu Eric Carle, autor e ilustrador de livros infantis

This photo illustration taken on May 26, 2021 shows Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and "Book of Many Things" in Los Angeles, California. - Eric Carle, the author of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," died on May 26, 2021 in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. (Photo by - / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

© AFP