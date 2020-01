Nyusi lê juramento na posse para novo mandato como Presidente de Moçambique

(in the pic - President Nyusi addressing the South Africa Mozambique Business forum held at te CSIR Conference centre in Pretoria). His Excellency President Fillipe Jacinto Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique pays his first State Visit to the Republic of South Africa at the invitation of His Excellency President Jacob Zuma. The two countries enjoy a cordial relationship and President Zuma has visited Mozambique twice already this year, first on a State Visit on20 -21 May 2015 and also on the 11th of September where there two Heads of State unveiled the Matola monument in memory of South African martyrs who were killed by the apartheid regime during its infamous raids to neighbouring countries in search of ANC targets.Union Buildings, Pretoria, 22/10/2015, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

